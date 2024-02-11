Country’s Upper, Western Parts To Be Gripped By Cold Weather Conditions:PMD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The upper and western parts of the country will remain under the grip of cold wave conditions during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
A shallow westerly wave was present over western parts of the country and likely to grip most parts during the next 24 hours.
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and cloudy in upper/western parts.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in southwestern parts of Balochistan.
Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during this period.
About the fog, the PMD said that shallow fog may likely occur at few places in plain areas of northeast Punjab during morning hours.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while very cold in northern parts.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -13C, Skardu -09, Kalam -08, Astore -07, Gupis -06, Gilgit, Chitral, Srinagar -05, Bagrote, Hunza and Hunza -04C.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faiz Festival concludes on promotion of 'progressive ideology' note5 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Karachi's Govt hospital5 minutes ago
-
380 kites confiscated during raid5 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested for stabbing man to death5 minutes ago
-
Independent MNA-elect Waseem Qadir joins PML-N5 minutes ago
-
Fsahat elected ICYF Asian group’s vice president15 minutes ago
-
Traders express concerns on dacoities in markets15 minutes ago
-
Three member gang arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered15 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Taxila25 minutes ago
-
PPP's CEC to discuss overall political situation, formation of government25 minutes ago
-
JUI-F demands recounting of votes in Tank25 minutes ago
-
PR putting maximum efforts retrieve 13,972 acres land25 minutes ago