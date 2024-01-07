Countrywide anti-polio drive to kick off tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) A nation-wide anti-Polio drive of varied duration will start on Monday (tomorrow) to administer vaccine drops to children under five years age.

During the campaign, Polio teams of health department will go door to door in all 159 districts of the country.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign over twenty three million children will be administered polio drops.

The health department has declared Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan as most sensitive cities in this regard.

In Sindh, nearly 10.03 million children up to the five years of age will be administered with anti-polio vaccine drops during a week-long campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over seven point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during five-day drive.

In Balochistan, over 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during week-long polio drive.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, over two hundred fifty thousand children will be vaccinated during five day campaign.

In case a polio team does not visit any home, the parents can access to helpline 1166.