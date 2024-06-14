Countrywide cattle markets, bazaars witnessing huge rush of customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Ahead of Eid ul Azha, countrywide sacrificial animal markets witnessed a huge rush of customers where citizens of all ages specially kids were seen bargaining for their favorite choice of animals.

The buyers of various cities while talking to a private news channel on Friday, expressed the confidence that they would spend busy weekend due to last minute of sacrificial animal's purchase.

A customer commented that due to few days left for Eid, he has started searching a reasonable priced animal for his kids choice where he is bargaining with sellers and looking for a decorated healthy goat.

Another buyer commented that the prices are higher as compare to last year prices.

The normal price of goat starts from 50000/- to 70000/- while on the other hand, traders clarified that due to high prices of fodder and transportation, the prices of animals was increased.

Above all, the excitement of children is at their peak. Children say they will decorate their animal with henna and other decorative ornaments.

With high demand of animals in the market, seasonal fodder sellers have installed their setups on street side of many cities. One of such a fodder seller from Faisalabad said that in this era of inflation, it was the best opportunity for them to earn extra money.

The cattle markets are also attracting the people due to the presence of prominent and unique animals. The presence of ‘babblu’ with the price of 1200000/- in Lahore cattle market got people's attraction.