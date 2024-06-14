Open Menu

Countrywide Cattle Markets, Bazaars Witnessing Huge Rush Of Customers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Countrywide cattle markets, bazaars witnessing huge rush of customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Ahead of Eid ul Azha, countrywide sacrificial animal markets witnessed a huge rush of customers where citizens of all ages specially kids were seen bargaining for their favorite choice of animals.

The buyers of various cities while talking to a private news channel on Friday, expressed the confidence that they would spend busy weekend due to last minute of sacrificial animal's purchase.

A customer commented that due to few days left for Eid, he has started searching a reasonable priced animal for his kids choice where he is bargaining with sellers and looking for a decorated healthy goat.

Another buyer commented that the prices are higher as compare to last year prices.

The normal price of goat starts from 50000/- to 70000/- while on the other hand, traders clarified that due to high prices of fodder and transportation, the prices of animals was increased.

Above all, the excitement of children is at their peak. Children say they will decorate their animal with henna and other decorative ornaments.

With high demand of animals in the market, seasonal fodder sellers have installed their setups on street side of many cities. One of such a fodder seller from Faisalabad said that in this era of inflation, it was the best opportunity for them to earn extra money.

The cattle markets are also attracting the people due to the presence of prominent and unique animals. The presence of ‘babblu’ with the price of 1200000/- in Lahore cattle market got people's attraction.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Price Money Market All From Best

Recent Stories

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobil ..

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills

30 minutes ago
 Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be pres ..

Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

5 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

21 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

22 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan