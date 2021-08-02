Countrywide Monsoon Plantation campaign 2021 kicks off

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan for the first time has set an ambitious target of plantation of 502.5 million plants for the Monsoon season 2021 to restore the fractured forests of the country and minimize whooping effects of environmental degradation.

The Monsoon plantation activities under the ambit of Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project (TBTTP) were being carried out by the provincial forest departments among other public and private entities in all federating units, an official source in the Ministry of Climate Change told APP on Monday.

He said as per the set targets shared with the provinces, Sindh would be planting over 215 million plants under the Prime Minister's call for plantation.

Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) would plant a huge number of saplings under dedicated targets of 22 million and 5.5 million respectively under the Monsoon Plantation 2021, he added.

The government of Punjab, he said would augment its existing forest cover with the plantation of 65 million plants during the Monsoon drive in the current year. Around 185 million plants would be sowed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the plantation drive.

The source added that the Prime Minister himself launched massive monsoon plantation campaign with an ambitious nationwide target of planting 502.5 million plants to regenerate and restore the green cover, adding, "Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Monsoon plantation campaign 2021 by planting Avocado sapling at F-9 Park Islamabad on 26 July." While updating in recent plantation activities, he said Monsoon tree plantation in the newly merged districts of KP was also part of the campaign. A plantation activity was carried at Razmak Cadet College, North Waziristan which was inaugurated by Army and government officials, management of Razmak Cadet College, students and members of the local community participated in the event.

As per details of various plantation activities, Monsoon Tree Plantation 2021 was inaugurated at Bannu Forest Division where government officials along with volunteers, students, lawyers, and district administration participated in the event.

In Balochistan, Monsoon Tree Plantation was inaugurated at Chagai, Balochistan where Deputy Commissioner Chagai and Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin inaugurated the Monsoon drive by planting saplings at Circuit House Dalbandin.

In KP, Monsoon Tree Plantation was inaugurated at Ratta Kulachi sports Complex of Dera Ismail Khan Forest Sub Division. The Chief Guest planted Silver oak Plant whereas 250 Plants were planted on the occasion. Around 10,000 plants have been planted by police trainees and Khyber Forest Division staff as contribution towards the vision of PM's Clean and Green Pakistan under Monsoon Tree Plantation at Police Training school Shahkas.

The Ministry of Climate Change on its official Twitter handle announced that tree plantation events have been held in different cities of the country where responsible citizens from all walks of life participated in the national call and enthusiastically responded to PM's clean green vision. The tweet was followed by a question calling citizens, "Have you done your part?" Earlier, SAPM Malik Amin Aslam planted a sapling and addressed as chief guest to the tree plantation event as a part of the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign organized jointly by the Ministry and a non-governmental entity 'Welfare Division of Dawat-e-Islami in the Federal capital.

He in a separate tweet shared a video of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, saying, "Waziristan, KP is virgin and fertile territory for new plantations - is now gearing up for Pakistan's biggest Monsoon Plantation 2021 under Prime Minister Imran Khan's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami."