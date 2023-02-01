UrduPoint.com

Countrywide Party Conventions Meant To Reorganize PML-N: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Countrywide party conventions meant to reorganize PML-N: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) convention at Bahawalpur was the first of such multiple meetings which would be spearheaded by Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) convention at Bahawalpur was the first of such multiple meetings which would be spearheaded by Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing participants of PML-N worker's convention, the minister said countrywide meetings were aimed at further invigorating the party at grassroots level through its reorganization.

She urged the party workers to show exemplary discipline and listen to the address of Maryam Nawaz who had important messages for its workers from PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz had undergone throat surgery recently and the doctors had advised her to rest but upon her return, she initiated whirlwind tours for party reorganization.

She said that today's meeting was an organizational convention and special invitation cards were issued to the party leaders and workers.

Thousands of people were outside the compound waiting for entry, but the objective of convention was reorganization of the party, she added.

Saluting the spirit of the party workers, she said that Nawaz Sharif and the senior leadership of the party would be witnessing the proceedings of the convention, so it was important to observe discipline.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Tours Bahawalpur Muslim From

Recent Stories

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023 ..

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023-2024 - Government

3 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - P ..

Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - President

5 minutes ago
 US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation ..

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activitie ..

DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activities

3 minutes ago
 Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquar ..

Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquarter

3 minutes ago
 Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint ..

Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.