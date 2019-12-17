Countrywide polio immunization drive underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A 5-day anti-polio drive is underway to immunize children below age of five as part of the government's efforts to eradicate polio across the country.

As per details, in Punjab, nineteen million children under the age of five years are being administered anti-polio vaccine during a five-day campaign.

In Sindh, the campaign will continue for seven days during which 11. 3 million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine, ptv, Radio channel reported.

Similarly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over 6.

7 million children and in Balochistan 2.5 million children up to five years of are being administered anti-polio drops during a three day drive.

Comprehensive strategy has been evolved to make the polio eradication campaign successful. Two hundred sixty five thousand polio workers will take part in the campaign while parliamentarians and people's representatives at union council level will also participate in it.

The government has made foolproof security arrangements for security of polio teams.