Countrywide power break down reported: Power Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Energy has said that a major power breakdown was reported across the country on Monday morning after the frequency of the national grid decreased.

The system of frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34 am which resulted into a countrywide power breakdown in the system, it was further said.

Restoration of the system was progressing rapidly.

Restoration work of grid stations has been started from Warsak and limited grid stations of Islamabad Electric Supply Company and Peshawar Electric Supply Company have been restored in an hour, it was further stated.