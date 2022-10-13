UrduPoint.com

Countrywide Power Transmission System Restored: Power Division

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Ministry of Power Division on Thursday said that power transmission system has fully been restored across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of Power Division on Thursday said that power transmission system has fully been restored across the country.

Disruption occurred in two 500 kV transmission lines at the morning in South of Karachi has completely been cleared, said a statement issued by the Ministry.

Power supply was being increased from alternative power plants which would become normal by Friday's morning.

