Countrywide Protests Over Ouster Of Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 10:18 AM

Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

Thousands and thousands of people held protest in different cities across the country against alleged foreign conspiracy against the Pakistan’s government.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) The countrywide protests took place on Sunday night with the thousands of people against ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister Office after the historic success of no-trust-motion in the National Assembly.

The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan had earlier in the day vowed to begin a “freedom struggle against a “foreign conspiracy” of regime change in Pakistan.

People held protests at Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Johar Morr in Karachi, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and other parts of the country against the regime change over alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan thanked the masses for their support and taking to the streets against the regime change.

It may be mentioned here that PTI supporters are protesting across Pakistan and worldwide against deseating Imran Khan as prime minister.

Earlier, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday announced ‘jail bharo movement’ against the toppling of the PTI-led Federal government,

