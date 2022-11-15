UrduPoint.com

County Can't Afford Political Unrest: MNA

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

County can't afford political unrest: MNA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Waheed Aalam Khan said on Tuesday that the country was passing through a critical stage of economic revival and it could not afford political unrest.

Talking to APP here, he said the previous government pushed Pakistan into economic turmoil.

He said that the PMLN-led coalition government was working day and night to bring prosperity in the country and increase livelihood earning opportunities for people, especially those belonging to lower and middle income groups.

He said the constitution of Pakistan did not allow politics of anarchy. The MNA said that some elements wanted to cross every limit for their vested political interests. However, he warned that peace-loving people of Pakistan would not allow such elements to succeed.

