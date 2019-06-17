(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while expressing gave concern over all time escalating price of Dollar and price hike has said Pakistan and its people are paying the price for one man's personal designs.

;She said in a twitter" this has NEVER happened in Pakistan before.

Country & it's people paying the price for a man's personal ambitions. ".Lashing out at Prime Minister Imran Khan she said Pakistan has never witnessed inflation at such quantum which prevails in the incumbent government tenure.