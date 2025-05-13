Couple, 2 children found murdered in home buried

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A couple and their 2 children who were found murdered in their house in Kotri, Jamshoro district, late on Monday night were laid to rest in a graveyard in Khuda Ki Basti on Tuesday.

DSP Kotri police Shahnawaz Jokhio, Jamshoro District Bar Association's President advocate Faheem Ahmd Unar, Vice Chairman Municipal Committee Bolhari Manthar Khaskheli and other political workers and activists besides a large number of the local people attended Namaz--e-Janaza and the subsequent burial.

According to SHO of Kotri SITE police station Zahid Jathial, the dead bodies of slain 40 years old Imran Eirri, his wife Aalia Buriro, 9 years old son Zeeshan and 5 years old son Muhammad Ali were found on Monday night.

He said all the slain persons were stabbed and their throats were also slit.

He told that the neighbours informed the police about the stench of rotting dead bodies from a closed house.

The SHO added that the bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem where the doctors apprised the police that they all were killed 3 to 4 days before the neighbours reported to the police.

He informed that the neighbours told the police that the family had recently shifted in their locality and were living as tenants in a house.

He added Eirri hailed from the Osta Muhammad area in Balochistan.

According to him, 4 years old daughter Eirri, Zainab, had reportedly been kidnapped by the unknown killers.

Further investigation was underway.