Couple, 2-year-old Daughter Die In Tirah Valley Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A couple and their two-year-old daughter lost their lives in a tragic incident in Tirah Valley, Khyber District on Tuesday morning, when the mud roof of their house collapsed, resulting in the loss of at least three lives.
According to police reports, the collapse was caused by heavy rainfall in the area throughout Monday night, a private news channel reported.
Following the tragic incident, police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Local residents had earlier rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies from the debris of the house on a self-help basis.
Later, rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital.
