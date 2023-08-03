Couple among 3 injured in wall collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Three people, including a couple, and their son received injuries in a wall collapse incident in Madina Town police limits. Rescue 1122 spokesman said the wall of a house caved in on Susan Road in Madina Town Muhammadi Chowk.

As a result, Boota, 50, his wife Bushra, 45, and son Ahmad, 19, received injuriesand Rescue 1122 provided them first aid as their injuries were not serious, he added.