Couple Among 3 Injured In Wall Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Couple among 3 injured in wall collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Three people, including a couple, and their son received injuries in a wall collapse incident in Madina Town police limits.   Rescue 1122 spokesman said the wall of a house caved in on Susan Road in Madina Town Muhammadi Chowk.

 As a result, Boota, 50, his wife Bushra, 45, and son Ahmad, 19, received injuriesand Rescue 1122 provided them first aid as their injuries were not serious, he added.

