Couple Among 3 Killed, 1 Injured On Road In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:41 PM

Couple among 3 killed, 1 injured on road in Sargodha

Three people including a couple killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Urban Area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Three people including a couple killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Urban Area police limits.

Police said on Saturday that Javed Iqbal along with his wife Yasmin Bibi was moving on a motorcycle on Bhalwal road when a recklessly driven passenger bus hit the Motorbike near Chak 67/NB Patrolling Check Post.

As a result both husband-wife died on the spot while the accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speedy driven car hit to death a motorcyclist Sarwar Naeem and injured another near 33/NB Sargodha.

The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

