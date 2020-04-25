Couple among 3 killed in Mianwali road mishaps

Three persons, including a couple, were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Piplan police limits

Police sources said Saturday that Muhammad Anwar and his wife, residents of Mianwali city, were on their way to a hospital when their motorcycle was hit by a car driven by Tasleem Khan.

As a result, they died on the spot.

In another accident, two motorbikes collided near Jhaal Junabi, resulting into the death of Raees Ahmad and injuries to Rauf and Adnan. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.