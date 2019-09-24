Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Three people including a couple were killed in separate road accidents, in the precincts of Jauhrabad and Mianwali police stations.

Police said on Tuesday that Siraj Din, resident of Jauhrabad along with his wife Salma was riding a motorcycle on MM road Sargodha Morh when a recklessly driven car hit them near Naiko Khelanwala.

The couple died on the spot.

In another accident, a rashly driven car hit to death a motorcyclist Hafiz Zahaid Mehmood of Shahpur.

Cases have been registered.