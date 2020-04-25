UrduPoint.com
Couple Among 3 Killed In Road Mishaps In Mianwali

Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:58 PM

Three people including a woman were killed while another two injured in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Three people including a woman were killed while another two injured in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Piplan police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that Muhammad Anwar resident of Mianwali city along with his wife Sadia was traveling on a motorcycle (RHN/5590) on the way to hospital when a car (LHR/4587) driven by Tasleem Khan collided with the motorbike as a result both Muhammad Anwar and his wife Sadia died on the spot.

In another accident, as a result of collision between two motorbikes near Jhaal Junabi, a motorcyclist Raees Ahmad died on the spot while Rauf and Adnan injured.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.

