Couple Among 3 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:02 PM

Couple among 3 killed in separate road accidents in Sargodha

Three people including a couple was killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Shahpur police jurisdiction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people including a couple was killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Shahpur police jurisdiction.

Police said here on Monday that Mian Muhammad s/o Faiz Muhammad resident of Chak Allah Yar along with his wife Saadia Bibi was moving on a motorcycle on Sargodha- Khushab Road when a recklessly driven Hyundai loader hit the motorbike near Chak 71/NB (Sargodha) as a result they fell on the road, meanwhile, another Hi-Ace vehicle coming from the rear crushed them to death.

In another accident, another speeding driven loader hit a young motorcyclist Sher Khan (20) to death and injured his mother Shahzan (55) and sister Humera (18) at Mianwali Road near village Botala and fled.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital; police have registered separate cases.

