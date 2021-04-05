Couple among three held for possessing fake currency notes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :City Jaranwala police on Monday arrested a couple and a van driver for possessing counterfeit currency.

The police at a picket near Jhal Bridge intercepted a van (LEF-6560) and found counterfeit Currency notes of Rs 96,000 from a couple travelling in the vehicle.

The police arrested Ejaz Ahmad and his wife residents of Safdarabad, Sheikhupura and van driver Shafaqat of Madina Town Faisalabad.

During the interrogation, the couple confessed of dealing in fake currency since long.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.