Couple Among Three Killed As Car Crashes Into Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:39 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Three members of a family including a couple were killed and their minor daughter injured after the car they were riding rammed into roadside shops on Hasilpur-Luddan Road in district Vehari early Wednesday morning.

The family was returning from Lahore to Hasilpur and had reached the suburbs of Luddan when the speeding car crashed into nearby shops, resulting in deaths of Muhammad Ayub, his wife Naheed Ayub, and another person Muhammad Omar.

The deceased couple's daughter Aleeha Ayub suffered injuries including leg fracture. She was, however, stable and later shifted to a hospital in Hasilpur. It was reported that the driver had fallen asleep while driving the vehicle that caused the accident.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured girl to DHQ hospital and the bodies to Hasilpur.

