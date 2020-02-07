Couple among three killed in road accident in Sargodha

Three people including a couple were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Wan Bhachran police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people including a couple were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police said on Friday that Sahib Khan of Jauhrabad along with his wife and daughter Rimsha was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit the two-wheeler near Sherwali Link road.

As a result, Sahib Khan and his wife died on the spot while Rimsha suffered injuries. The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

In another accident, a recklessly driven bus hit to death a motorcyclistKhizar Hayat (55) near Maangani Checkpost at Mianwali road.

Cases have been registered.