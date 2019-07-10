Couple among three killed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) -: Three persons including a couple were killed in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian and Kotmomin police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Arshad s/o Abdullah,resident of Fatima Jinnah Colony, Jhaal Chakian along with his wife Sobia were sleeping in their home on Tuesday night when some unknown armed men entered their home and opened indiscriminate fire.

Consequently, both Arshad and Sobia received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. However, the accused managed to escape.

In another incident, accused Azhar Iqbal of village Bhabhra was suspicious that his sister has illicit relationship with Zafar. On the day of incident, the accused shot dead Zafar and managed to escape.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.