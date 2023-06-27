Open Menu

Couple Among Three Killed, Many Injured In Road Accident Near Sann

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Couple among three killed, many injured in road accident near Sann

Three persons including a couple lost their lives and as many were injured in a road accident on the Indus Highway near the rural town Sann in Jamshoro district on Tuesday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Three persons including a couple lost their lives and as many were injured in a road accident on the Indus Highway near the rural town Sann in Jamshoro district on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, a car traveling from Karachi to Larkana lost control and overturned on the highway, killing 50 years old Dr Sikandar Ali Shaikh, his wife Ghulam Fatima Shaikh and the car driver.

The injured include Adnan Shaikh, his wife Musarat Naz and their son 12 years old Sudesh Shaikh.

The injured were initially taken to Taluka Hospital Manjhand from where they were referred to Liaquat University Hospital.

