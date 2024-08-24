Couple arrested for 50 robberies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The police arrested a husband and wife allegedly involved in more than 50 robbery incidents from Shahdara here on Saturday.

The woman was also found committing a robbery in the CCTV footage.

According to the police, the accused used to rob a citizen on the pretext of asking for addresses. To avoid checking by the police, the accused used to hide stolen goods and weapons with her purse.

The police also recovered Rs 300,000 in cash, two pistols, 12 mobile phones and motorcycle from the possession of the accused.