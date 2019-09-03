Couple arrested for sexual assault on maid in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Married couple arrested for the alleged sexual assault on their maid after drinking liquor forcibly in Model Town area of PS Saddar Wah.

Upon receiving the information of the incident, the special team of police officers constituted upon the directions of CPO Rawalpindi capt ( R ) Muhammad Faisal Rana arrested the accused couple soon after the incident was reported, while the affected girl was shifted to the hospital for medical examination.

PS Saddar Wah registered a case on complaint of the victim's father and started investigation.