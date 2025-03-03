Couple arrested for smuggling hashish

The Attock police foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab on Monday, arresting a couple involved in the interprovincial racket

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Attock police foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab on Monday, arresting a couple involved in the interprovincial racket.

According to police sources, the police intercepted a passenger bus on GT Road near Attock Khurd, recovering four kilograms of hashish from Asif Mumtaz and his wife Nazia, natives of Sargodha.

The couple confessed to being part of the smuggling racket, attempting to supply narcotics to various cities by posing as passengers.

The police registered a case against the couple under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act and have launched further investigation.

This crackdown is part of the authorities' efforts to curb the narcotics trade in the region.

