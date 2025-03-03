Couple Arrested For Smuggling Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM
The Attock police foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab on Monday, arresting a couple involved in the interprovincial racket
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Attock police foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab on Monday, arresting a couple involved in the interprovincial racket.
According to police sources, the police intercepted a passenger bus on GT Road near Attock Khurd, recovering four kilograms of hashish from Asif Mumtaz and his wife Nazia, natives of Sargodha.
The couple confessed to being part of the smuggling racket, attempting to supply narcotics to various cities by posing as passengers.
The police registered a case against the couple under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act and have launched further investigation.
This crackdown is part of the authorities' efforts to curb the narcotics trade in the region.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza
European defence stocks soar as govts ramp up military spend
WASA on alert to cope with urban flooding
Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming calls for women's increased representa ..
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend
Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ president: court
Trump to pitch Congress on radical government overhaul
One dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police
Few European allies meet 3% defence spending mark
Police, art sleuth crack case of Brueghel stolen in Poland in 1974
Serbia's president apologises for calling journalist an 'imbecile'
EU chief offers carmakers more time on emission rules to avoid fines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza5 minutes ago
-
WASA on alert to cope with urban flooding5 minutes ago
-
Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming calls for women's increased representation in public secto ..5 minutes ago
-
NBF condoles demise of Asghar Abid2 minutes ago
-
Couple arrested for smuggling hashish2 minutes ago
-
Workers deplore non-payment of salaries, pensions2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Petroleum conducts On-Ground review of low gas pressure complaints2 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested after shootout with police in Hassan Abdal2 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador hosts Iftar dinner, strengthening Pakistan-Saudi ties2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Luxembourg officials discuss ties2 minutes ago
-
AIG Investigations holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
World Bank, MoST discuss collaboration on NQI quality standards for exports29 minutes ago