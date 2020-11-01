Couple arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 1.6 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a couple allegedly involved in stealing jewelry and recovered jewelry worth Rs 1.6 million from their possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman informed that Airport police on a tip off have arrested a couple who was allegedly involved in stealing gold jewelery from a house.

The accused were identified as Nadeem and his wife Shabnam.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.