Couple Arrested For Stealing Gold Worth Rs 1.6 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Couple arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 1.6 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a couple allegedly involved in stealing jewelry and recovered jewelry worth Rs 1.6 million from their possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman informed that Airport police on a tip off have arrested a couple who was allegedly involved in stealing gold jewelery from a house.

The accused were identified as Nadeem and his wife Shabnam.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

