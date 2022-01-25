Couple arrested for torturing daughter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The police arrested a couple for subjecting to torture her daughter here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, step-mother Asima in presence of her husband Sahil tortured 13-year-old daughter Zainab in Mansoorabad police limits.

City Police Officer Ghulam Mubashar Makan taking notice of the incident directed the deputy superintendent police Sargodha Road for arresting the accused.

The police with anti-women harassment and violence cell raided and arrested the couple. The girl was shifted to a local hospital.

The police registered a case against the couple on a report of the Child Protectionand Welfare Bureau.