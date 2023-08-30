Open Menu

Couple Arrested For Torturing Girl

Police have arrested a couple who were involved in torturing 08-year-old housemaid girl in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station here on Wednesday

According to police spokesman, Police have conducted raid and held a couple Ali Sher and his wife Bakhtawar subjected to torture of 8 year old housemaid girl.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the accused immediately. CPO made it clear that violence, abuse and exploitation of children will not be tolerated any circumstances.

He said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

