Couple Arrested For Uploading Videos In Police Uniform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :City police have arrested a couple impersonating as police officers and to upload videos on social media in police uniforms.

According to police spokesman, Police uniforms, laptops and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, under the supervision of SDPO, Station House Officer (SHO) City and his team arrested accused identified as Mohammad Bilal and his wife.

Police have registered a case against both of them.

SHO City further informed that wife of the accused used to upload videos and photos on social media presenting herself as an officer of Adiala Jail with her husband wearing police uniforms.

The CPO appreciated performance of police and said such elements, who use wrong tactics to get fake popularity and dodge police, would be dealt strictly.

