Couple arrested for violence on 12-year old maid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Bani Police on Tuesday arrested a couple for violence on their housemaid who was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesman citing initial investigation said that the couple resorted to violence on the 12-year-old girl four to five days ago and brought her to the hospital in view of her serious condition.

He said the Bani Police took immediate action on the report of the incident and took the accused couple into custody.

“The condition of the victim girl is critical,” the spokesman added.

He further said that as the girl’s father had passed away, the police would register a case of the incident on its own.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani had taken notice of the incident seeking a report from the Superintendent of Police Rawal Town.

The CPO also ordered the Divisional Superintendent of Police Waris Khan to take immediate legal action against the accused, citing that violence against children was not tolerable under any circumstances.

“Those involved in the violence against the innocent girl will be brought to justice,” he added.