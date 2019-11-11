UrduPoint.com
Couple Arrested In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Couple arrested in murder case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have arrested a man and a woman who were wanted in murder case.

The FIR of murder was lodged against them 18 months ago but they had fled the area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that modern information technology devices were used to trace out the whereabouts of the suspects.

He said that FIR No.

21/18 under Sections B-302/365 were lodged against the accused Shabbir Ahmed and Kausar Bibi 18 months back at Yazman Police Station. The couple had allegedly murdered a man within jurisdiction of Yazman police.

The spokesman said that a special police team headed by SHO, PS Yazman, Asjad Masood and other officials conducted raid at a house and arrested the suspects. The accused were being interrogated.

Further probe was underway.

