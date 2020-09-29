UrduPoint.com
Couple Arrested Over Patricide

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:09 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a couple on charge of patricide. A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Abdul Hameed of Iqbal Town lodged a complaint with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police, contending that his elder brother Waseem, along with his wife Aasia, hit his father Bashir and threw him from stairs some days ago.

The old man was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police registered a case against Waseem and his wife Aasia and arrested the couple for further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

