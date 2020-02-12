Couple Arrested With 6.6kg Heroin In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a couple and recovered 6.6kg heroin.
A police spokesman said the police conducted a raid near Yaseen Chowk of Chak No 215-RB and nabbed Imran Shehzad and his wife Sumaira Bibi of Chak No 243-RB Jhok Kharlan.