UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple Arrested With 6.6kg Heroin In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:55 PM

Couple arrested with 6.6kg heroin in Faisalabad

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a couple and recovered 6.6kg heroin

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a couple and recovered 6.6kg heroin.

A police spokesman said the police conducted a raid near Yaseen Chowk of Chak No 215-RB and nabbed Imran Shehzad and his wife Sumaira Bibi of Chak No 243-RB Jhok Kharlan.

Related Topics

Police Wife

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

12 minutes ago

Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Asghar called for MCC one-day ..

14 minutes ago

ATC convicts JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed in two terror f ..

24 minutes ago

Ai Weiwei’s artwork on display in Abu Dhabi

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Environment Agency to release 60 ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.