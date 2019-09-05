UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple Assassinated In Their House In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Couple assassinated in their house in Islamabad

A couple was assassinated by unidentified assailants in their house located in Bahawalnagar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :A couple was assassinated by unidentified assailants in their house located in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.

Police sources said, according to initial investigation the incident has taken place apparently as result of family dispute that claimed two lives on the spot in the area of Bala Arain .

The sources said after the incident, the assailants fled away from the scene, adding, First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified persons.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Bahawalnagar FIR Family From

Recent Stories

Aaqib concerned over PCB selection criteria, sends ..

8 minutes ago

Egyptian prosecution to probe Morsi's son death

3 minutes ago

Four illegal LPG points sealed, four held in Multa ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews security arrangements

3 minutes ago

1.877 Kgs hash seized, two arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Action over selling expired medicines in Sargodha ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.