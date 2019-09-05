Couple assassinated in their house in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :A couple was assassinated by unidentified assailants in their house located in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.

Police sources said, according to initial investigation the incident has taken place apparently as result of family dispute that claimed two lives on the spot in the area of Bala Arain .

The sources said after the incident, the assailants fled away from the scene, adding, First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified persons.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.