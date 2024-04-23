Couple Attacked Over Marriage Dispute In Bahawalnagar District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A couple was attacked over marriage issue that reported in Shirachitra suburbs of Bahawalnagar district on Tuesday.
According to police sources, the scuffle was occurred between the two families over marriage dispute and during exchange of harsh words, four people were injured including the young couple identified as Aftab and Shahida, who tied knot some six months back.
Shahida was reportedly lifted by rival party at gunpoint.
Police have registered an FIR and started conducting raids to apprehend the culprits behind this heinous activity.
APP/adg/378/
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Annual Sports Gala kicks off at UoS8 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of Advisor's mother8 minutes ago
-
Library dept organizes book fairs, seminars to mark World Book Day8 minutes ago
-
Daily urgent hearing applications time extended in SHC18 minutes ago
-
2 suspects arrested for raping minor18 minutes ago
-
District administration fixes price for roti, naan to facilitate people28 minutes ago
-
12.5 million used Saudi Arabia’s airports via 86,000 flights in Ramazan28 minutes ago
-
Submissions open for Pakistani media to apply for China's 2nd Silk Road Global News Award28 minutes ago
-
Two held, betel nuts, gutka/mawa seized28 minutes ago
-
PM invites Australian companies to share expertise with Pakistani entrepreneurs28 minutes ago
-
World confidence for investment in Pakistan enhanced after PML-N govt28 minutes ago
-
Capacity of rescue teams be increased for quality services to tourists: Advisor Tourism38 minutes ago