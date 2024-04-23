Open Menu

Couple Attacked Over Marriage Dispute In Bahawalnagar District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Couple attacked over marriage dispute in Bahawalnagar district

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A couple was attacked over marriage issue that reported in Shirachitra suburbs of Bahawalnagar district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the scuffle was occurred between the two families over marriage dispute and during exchange of harsh words, four people were injured including the young couple identified as Aftab and Shahida, who tied knot some six months back.

Shahida was reportedly lifted by rival party at gunpoint.

Police have registered an FIR and started conducting raids to apprehend the culprits behind this heinous activity.

APP/adg/378/

