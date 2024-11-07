Couple Awarded Life Term
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajjad Afzal on Thursday awarded life imprisonment
to a couple in a drug trafficking case.
According to the prosecution, the couple had been arrested on June 21, 2023, by
Sadar Police Station and recovered drugs from them.
The court ordered life imprisonment to Umar Farooq and his wife Rabia. Additionally,
the accused will have to pay fine Rs 1.5 million while his wife has been fined
Rs 700,000.
