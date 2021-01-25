UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple Awarded To Death Sentence, Life Term In Rape Case

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:34 PM

Couple awarded to death sentence, life term in rape case

The District and Session Court Rawalpindi Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal on Monday awarded death sentence and life imprisonment besides heavy fine to a couple involved in abduction and rape of girl student of a university

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The District and Session Court Rawalpindi Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal on Monday awarded death sentence and life imprisonment besides heavy fine to a couple involved in abduction and rape of girl student of a university. The court awarded death sentence besides fine of Rs 25,00,000 to Qasim Jahangir for his convicted in abduction and rape of a university student. The court also awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,00,000 to his wife for providing assistance to the convict in committing the crime.

The court also awarded the sentence to the convicts under Anti-Electronic Crimes Act for making video of the crime against the victim and ordered to pay Rs 10,00,000 to the victim as compensation.

According to the city police, cases were registered against the accused in City Police Station in August 2019 for abducting a university girl student from its jurisdiction and raping her at their house located in Gulistan Colony. The accused were apprehended by special police investigation team headed by SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Fine Wife Rawalpindi Gulistan August 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

WAM Report: UAE&#039;s adoption of updated visa, r ..

5 minutes ago

China Confident to Complete Preparations for 2022 ..

22 seconds ago

Opposition neither interested in democracy nor dev ..

24 seconds ago

Govt to provide technical training to women entrep ..

25 seconds ago

Protest held against threats to journalist Rauf Ch ..

27 seconds ago

Chinji National Park on ground after 33 years: Ami ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.