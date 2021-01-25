Couple awarded to death sentence, life term in rape case

The District and Session Court Rawalpindi Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal on Monday awarded death sentence and life imprisonment besides heavy fine to a couple involved in abduction and rape of girl student of a university

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The District and Session Court Rawalpindi Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal on Monday awarded death sentence and life imprisonment besides heavy fine to a couple involved in abduction and rape of girl student of a university. The court awarded death sentence besides fine of Rs 25,00,000 to Qasim Jahangir for his convicted in abduction and rape of a university student. The court also awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,00,000 to his wife for providing assistance to the convict in committing the crime.

The court also awarded the sentence to the convicts under Anti-Electronic Crimes Act for making video of the crime against the victim and ordered to pay Rs 10,00,000 to the victim as compensation.

According to the city police, cases were registered against the accused in City Police Station in August 2019 for abducting a university girl student from its jurisdiction and raping her at their house located in Gulistan Colony. The accused were apprehended by special police investigation team headed by SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal.