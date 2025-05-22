Open Menu

Couple Booked For Retracting Assault Allegations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A couple was booked for retracting their statement regarding a physical abuse case against a woman, police said.

The woman, Nadia Altaf, had filed a complaint through her husband Kamran Ali, accusing a man named Tanvir of physically assaulting her.

Police conducted a DNA test on the accused, which confirmed the physical assault. However, after the inquiry report was finalised, the couple withdrew their allegation.

Police investigations revealed that the couple had received a hefty amount of money from the accused in exchange for taking back the case.

As a result, police registered a case against all three individuals — the couple and the accused assailant — and launched a further inquiry.

