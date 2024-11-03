Couple Booked For Torture Of 13-year-old Maid
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A husband and wife on Sunday were booked for torturing a 13-year-old domestic worker.
According to police sources, the incident took place in Phase-VI of Defense C.
Defense C police immediately arrived at the scene and registered a case against the suspects.
A case was filed against Malik Waqar and his wife on the report of of the victim's aunt Khurshid Bibi. SP Cantt Owais Shafiq says that raids are being conducted by forming a team to arrest the accused.
