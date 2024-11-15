Couple Booked Over Expelling Father From Home For Monetary Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) D-Type Colony police have booked a couple on charge of expelling their father from home over monetary dispute.
Police spokesman said here Thursday night that accused Gul Zaman r/o Allama Iqbal colony had taken loan of Rs.
158,000/- from his father Mahmood Ahmed to obtain visa for going to Iraq some time ago.The father demanded his money back which enraged the youth and his wife Shumaila and they both allegedly subjected his father to severe torture first and then expel him from the house.
The police registered a case against the couple.
Further investigation was under progress for their arrest, he added.
