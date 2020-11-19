Couple burnt to death in Quetta, as fire engulfs house

A couple found dead while other got serious injuries due to suffocation caused by gas leakage at a house in Hazar Ganji area of Quetta on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A couple found dead while other got serious injuries due to suffocation caused by gas leakage at a house in Hazar Ganji area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to details, rescue officials said that the gas filled inside a room in the house owing to leakage and claimed two lives on the spot.

The fire erupted and engulfed the house after the explosion, an rescue official said, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot after they informed and controlled the situation after an hour of firefighting activity.

Bodies of the husband and wife were shifted to Hospital. Hospital administration, after necessary examination, handed over the bodies to the heirs.