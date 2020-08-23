Couple commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:A couple committed suicide in the limits of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Sunday that Naseem Bibi resident of Mauza Jhok Baloch eloped with Fahad (20) of the same locality to solemnize marriage.

The couple was caught by their families and they were being brought back when they allegedly swallowed poisonous substance concealed in their clothes.

They were shifted to hospital where they expired.

Police are looking into the matter.