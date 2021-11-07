Couple commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A couple committed suicide, in the precinct of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muqaddas, resident of Chak No.21-GB had love affairs with Adnan of the same locality and wanted to marry him, but her parents arranged her marriage with another youth on Saturday night.

However, the girl and her paramour swallowed poisonous pills few hours before the arrival of marriage party (Baraat).

Both the girl and youth were being shifted to hospital in critical condition when they died on the way.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessaryformalities.