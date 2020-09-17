Couple Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:04 PM
A couple committed suicide over domestic dispute at a village in Tehsil Jarranwala on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A couple committed suicide over domestic dispute at a village in Tehsil Jarranwala on Thursday.
The police said that Shahbaz and his wife Tayyba, residents of chak 240-GB committed suicide by taking poisonous pills and acid.
They were taken to THQ hospital where they breathed their last.
The police handed over the bodies to heirs after legal formalities.