Couple Critically Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A couple was critically burned after a devastating gas cylinder explosion occurred near Kali Road, Sabzi Mandi Hyderabad in early hours of Friday morning.
According to rescue sources, the blast occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m.
, causing widespread panic in the area as the impact of the explosion was so severe that it shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings, private news channels reported.
The couple, whose identities have not been disclosed were rushed to a local hospital with severe burn injuries.
Medical officials have described their condition as critical and they are currently undergoing treatment.
The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation by the authorities.
However, preliminary reports suggest that a gas cylinder leak may have triggered the blast.
Recent Stories
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple critically injured in gas cylinder blast2 minutes ago
-
DG KPCTA announces preparations for prestigious 'Shandur Lake Sports Competition'2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 73,000 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
Former AJK PM, Tanveer Ilyas, AJK PPP leader discuss political affairs12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Peshawar, emphasizes unity for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa23 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed, two injured in road mishap53 minutes ago
-
‘Global campaigners for justice must stand with oppressed Kashmiris’: Report53 minutes ago
-
Polio worker dies of heart attack during duty1 hour ago
-
KP CS agrees to provide security to PESCO infrastructure;intensifies recovery drive1 hour ago
-
Welcoming winter: Snowfall attracts tourists to Northern Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Three persons killed in firing between two groups1 hour ago
-
Multiple vehicle collision on Faisalabad leaves 12 injured2 hours ago