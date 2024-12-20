Open Menu

Couple Critically Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A couple was critically burned after a devastating gas cylinder explosion occurred near Kali Road, Sabzi Mandi Hyderabad in early hours of Friday morning.

According to rescue sources, the blast occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m.

, causing widespread panic in the area as the impact of the explosion was so severe that it shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings, private news channels reported.

The couple, whose identities have not been disclosed were rushed to a local hospital with severe burn injuries.

Medical officials have described their condition as critical and they are currently undergoing treatment.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation by the authorities.

However, preliminary reports suggest that a gas cylinder leak may have triggered the blast.

