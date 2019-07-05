Couple Crushed To Death In Chiniot
Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:13 PM
A couple was crushed to death when a speedy dumper hit their motorbike at Burjian stop on Lahore road here Friday
According to the detail, a motorcyclist Muhammad Anwar and his wife Kaneez Bibi were died on the spot when a speedy dumper crushed their motorcycle.
On receiving information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Chiniot.
Sadar police registered a case against the dumper driver.
APP