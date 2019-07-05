UrduPoint.com
Couple Crushed To Death In Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:13 PM

Couple crushed to death in Chiniot

A couple was crushed to death when a speedy dumper hit their motorbike at Burjian stop on Lahore road here Friday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :A couple was crushed to death when a speedy dumper hit their motorbike at Burjian stop on Lahore road here Friday.

According to the detail, a motorcyclist Muhammad Anwar and his wife Kaneez Bibi were died on the spot when a speedy dumper crushed their motorcycle.

On receiving information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Chiniot.

Sadar police registered a case against the dumper driver.

APP

