Couple, daughter killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A couple and their daughter were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding trailer near Khurrianwala chowk on Monday.

The couple's two sons survived but sustained injuries in the accident.

According to police, the victims were travelling on Faisalabad-Lahore road when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding trailer near Khurrianwala chowk. As a result, Irfan, 40, his spouse Tanveer Bibi, 33, and daughter Laiba,16, died on the spot while two other sons of Irfan identified as Ehtasham, 12, and Zubair, 9, were injured.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. The area police took the bodies into custody and handed over to their family after completing necessary formalities.