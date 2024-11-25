Open Menu

Couple Deprived Of Cash, Phones

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Couple deprived of cash, phones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The robbers deprived a couple of cash, cell phones and other items

in Gulberg police limits on Monday.

According to the police, Shoukat Ali with his wife was travelling on a motorcycle when the

accused stopped them and looted Rs 122,000, cell phones and other items.

Separately, a rickshaw driver took away bridal dresses of a shopkeeper, Shahzad,

worth Rs 300,000 in Peoples Colony police limits.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations.

