Couple deprived of cash, phones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The robbers deprived a couple of cash, cell phones and other items

in Gulberg police limits on Monday.

According to the police, Shoukat Ali with his wife was travelling on a motorcycle when the

accused stopped them and looted Rs 122,000, cell phones and other items.

Separately, a rickshaw driver took away bridal dresses of a shopkeeper, Shahzad,

worth Rs 300,000 in Peoples Colony police limits.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations.