Couple Deprived Of Cash, Phones
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The robbers deprived a couple of cash, cell phones and other items
in Gulberg police limits on Monday.
According to the police, Shoukat Ali with his wife was travelling on a motorcycle when the
accused stopped them and looted Rs 122,000, cell phones and other items.
Separately, a rickshaw driver took away bridal dresses of a shopkeeper, Shahzad,
worth Rs 300,000 in Peoples Colony police limits.
The police registered separate cases and started investigations.
